Arsenal vs Leeds – Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Premier League leaders Arsenal host a Leeds aspect appearing indicators of battle within the relegation scrap on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners dangle an 8-level merit over Manchester City having performed a recreation extra, regardless that that lead may just shrink by the point they play United with City webhosting Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick off.
Seven issues from 4 video games has lifted Leeds as much as 14th, however they continue to be a relegation candidate with simplest 26 issues thus far.
Here’s 90min‘s preview of the sport on the Emirates.
Arsenal vs Leeds H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Current Premier League Form (Last Five Games)
Country
Television Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Not televised/BBC Radio 5 Live
United States
UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Arsenal team news
Injuries are piling up a bit worryingly for Arsenal heading into the run-in. William Saliba is absent once more right here, leaving Rob Holding to deputise.
Eddie Nketiah, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny all may not characteristic, whilst health exams are required on Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.
Even with the knocks, on the other hand, it is on the subject of a complete energy team for Mikel Arteta, who can have to choose from the in-shape Leandro Trossard and the returning Gabriel Jesus in assault.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Leeds team news
Leeds stalwarts Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are each absent with accidents, as is USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams.
Wilfried Gnonto has returned from Italy responsibility as an harm doubt, whilst Maximilian Wober might not be risked with clashes towards Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at the horizon.
Top scorer Rodrigo got here on instead towards each Brighton and Wolves sooner than the damage and may just get the nod from the beginning up entrance.
Leeds predicted lineup vs Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.
Arsenal’s momentum would possibly were hit through the world damage and a few accidents to just right squad avid gamers have not helped, however they nonetheless have a mightily robust beginning XI and one that are meant to have an excessive amount of vibrancy and chew for Leeds to care for.
The Whites have proven indicators of lifestyles within the relegation scrap and sit down out of doors the ground 3, however a defeat right here would ship them nearer to the drop zone, particularly if the ones under them pick out up issues.
Javi Gracia has performed a just right task at Elland Road thus far and can hope to frustrate Arsenal on the Emirates, however a complete house victory is the perhaps consequence right here.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Leeds
