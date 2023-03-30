WATCH: Top 5 catches from WPL 2023

The maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) ended with Mumbai Indians (MI) rising out to be the event’s first champion and became out to be an excellent luck because it changed into a large hit globally. The gamers taking part within the event performed a big position in its luck through placing up an excellent display with their out of the ordinary batting, bowling and fielding.

On that be aware, let’s take a look on the 5 highest catches from the WPL 2023:

- Advertisement -

5) Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey‘s brilliant fielding effort came in the match no. 11 of the tournament between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where she pulled off a stunner at the short fine by diving towards her left and sent back RCB’s Heather Knight to the pavilion.

See extra

First the 2 wickets and now a surprising catch 😱 You cannot stay @shikhashauny out of motion this night! Follow the fit ▶️ https://t.co/E13BL45tYr #TATAWPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/ad03yPpueP — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

Match Result: DC received the fit through six wickets.

4) Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi Capitals)

Jemimah Rodrigues took a very good catch towards Mumbai Indians (MI) to take away Hayley Matthews within the event’s 18th sport. She stuck the MI batter throughout the 3rd backyard with an excellent dive in opposition to her proper. Jemimah herself used to be shocked through her effort and kissed the ball to have fun the dismissal.

- Advertisement -

See extra

Match Result: DC received the fit through 9 wickets.

3) Radha Yadav (Delhi Capitals)

DC’s Radha Yadav‘s stunning catch was in the Delhi vs UP Warriorz (UPW) clash to dismiss Deepti Sharma in match no. 5 of WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The brilliant effort by Radha came in the 11th over of the second innings, where she charged on from the long on and took a diving catch off Shikha’s supply.

See extra

Kiran Navgire has were given pageant! Another surprising catch within the #DCvUPW contest 🔥 This time it’s @Radhay_21 together with her sensational fielding effort 👏👏 Follow the sport 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/gIIYB0yeYe — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023

Match Result: DC received the fit through 42 runs.

2) Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi Capitals)

The sensational effort through Jemimah got here towards Mumbai within the seventh fit when her staff met the eventual champions for the primary time within the event. Jemimah took a wonderful catch within the contest to take away Matthews in a impressive effort. The DC participant charged in from a protracted distance and saved a watch at the ball until the final second.

See extra

Match Result: DC misplaced the competition through 8 wickets.

1) Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)

One of the most productive catches of the WPL used to be taken through MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet took a blinder within the fit no. 15 of the league towards UPW to push aside opener Devika Vaidya in the second one over. The sensational effort through Harmanpreet used to be adjudged the Catch of the Tournament.

(*5*) See extra

Match Result: MI misplaced the competition through 5 wickets.

Source: WomenCricket.com