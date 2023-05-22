Army CID bumps up reward for information regarding murder of UIW student to $30,000

SELMA, Texas – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is providing a $25,000 reward for information main to the arrest and conviction of the person accountable for the murder of 22-year-old cadet Joseph Banales. On April 15, whilst riding house at round 11:45 p.m. on 15400 block of IH 35 N, close to the Forum, Banales used to be shot within the head by way of the motive force of every other automobile, which led to his loss of life. He used to be a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program on the University of the Incarnate Word and used to be riding house after losing off his female friend following an army ball when the incident transpired.

During the investigation following the taking pictures, the Selma Police Department recognized a automobile of hobby and made up our minds it to be a imaginable Nissan 350Z/370Z. The automobile is thought to be a dark-colored, in all probability blue, sports activities automobile with loud aftermarket exhaust and in all probability a spoiler.

- Advertisement -

Army CID and San Antonio Crime Stoppers are providing rewards of up to $25,000 and $5,000, respectively, for information that leads to a criminal arrest for the crime.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident can touch Army CID at 210-221-1050 or San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. If you need to stay nameless, you’ll be able to document information to CID Crime Tips on the internet cope with: cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip. According to a press release, Army CID is not going to unlock additional information presently to offer protection to the integrity of the continued investigation.

Though police didn’t verify a purpose for the taking pictures, Banales’ circle of relatives believes it can be a street rage incident. “If anybody has any information, we would really appreciate you coming forward because the shooter needs to be brought to justice,” stated Banales’ godmother, Lisa Amato. “It’s very difficult to know this man or woman is out there still living their life while we are grappling with Joseph’s death and how to bury him.”

- Advertisement -

In reminiscence of Joseph Banales, the circle of relatives has initiated a scholarship at Security Service Federal Credit Union, and the ones can give a contribution to that reason.

Editor’s be aware: The video hooked up to this text is from a prior document.