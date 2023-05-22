Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...
Florida

Florida fugitive arrested in Washington County | WJHL

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Florida fugitive arrested in Washington County | WJHL


The Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton knowledgeable {that a} fugitive from Florida was once apprehended in Washington County, Tennessee on Friday right through a site visitors prevent.

During the site visitors prevent, regulation enforcement officials stopped a white Honda sedan with a erroneous brake gentle. After undertaking a background test, they discovered that the motive force had an impressive warrant for a narcotics violation.

- Advertisement -

The fugitive was once known as Samantha Chingliak, a 37-year-old resident of Labelle, Florida. The liberate printed that Chingliak was once at the run from Florida, and was once a sought after prison.

Chingliak was once charged with being a fugitive prison and is being held in the Wahington County Detention Center with out bond as of Monday morning. She is predicted to look in court docket at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Previous article
Army CID bumps up reward for information regarding murder of UIW student to $30,000
Next article
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks