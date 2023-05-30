Arlington Police: Man struck and killed by train in downtown

Tragedy struck in downtown Arlington as a person misplaced his lifestyles after being hit by a transferring train, as reported by the Arlington Police Department (APD). The incident happened round 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the person used to be strolling alongside the railroad tracks and used to be struck by the train. The sufferer used to be showed useless on the scene of the coincidence.
The APD has closed more than one railroad crossings, together with the only from Davis Street to Mesquite Street, whilst they proceed to research and transparent the scene. The heavy site visitors in the world has pressured the dept to advise drivers to make use of Collins Street or Fielder Road/Bowen Road to trip north and south.
The division has now not supplied any estimate on when the railroad crossings will reopen, as conversation by the use of social media suggests.
We are encouraging motorists to make use of Collins Street or Fielder Road / Bowen Road to trip north and south in the meanwhile.
There is HEAVY site visitors on West Street.
We don’t these days have estimate for when the crossings will probably be reopened. #ArlingtonTX
— Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) May 30, 2023