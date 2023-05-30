Tuesday, May 30, 2023
type here...
Texas

Arlington Police: Man struck and killed by train in downtown

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Arlington Police: Man struck and killed by train in downtown




Tragedy struck in downtown Arlington as a person misplaced his lifestyles after being hit by a transferring train, as reported by the Arlington Police Department (APD). The incident happened round 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the person used to be strolling alongside the railroad tracks and used to be struck by the train. The sufferer used to be showed useless on the scene of the coincidence.

The APD has closed more than one railroad crossings, together with the only from Davis Street to Mesquite Street, whilst they proceed to research and transparent the scene. The heavy site visitors in the world has pressured the dept to advise drivers to make use of Collins Street or Fielder Road/Bowen Road to trip north and south.

- Advertisement -

The division has now not supplied any estimate on when the railroad crossings will reopen, as conversation by the use of social media suggests.

Previous article
Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide
Next article
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks