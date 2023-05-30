Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide

- Advertisement -

Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man.

Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said there was no threat to the community. “This was a targeted attack. The suspect went there with the intention of killing Mr. Laguerre,” he said.

The suspect was not named, but he was described as a tall, Black man with a thin build. Investigators said witnesses told detectives that at the time of the shooting, he was dressed in all-black clothing, including a black hoodie.

The suspect fled the area, Chief Capri said. With the assistance of three K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, attempts to track him down were unsuccessful. Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses and are following up on active leads.

“We recovered some very good evidence from the scene that we’re processing,” added Chief Capri. “I’m very confident that we will solve this case.”

A $10,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the case. “I know you’re out there. You’re probably hiding and running. You can only run so far,” Capri said. “We’re coming after you, we’re going to lock you up, and it’s over.”

According to police, this is the first homicide in four years in the quiet Lake County community about 40 miles northwest of Orlando. “We’re going to go after the death penalty, hopefully on this. This was a cold, calculated murder by a coward that walked up to an unarmed person and shot him, in front of his residence, where his family was inside.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).