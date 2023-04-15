Arlington police charge teen with capital murder







ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old guy who was once shot all the way through an tried theft in February.

The suspect, 17-year-old Dontrevan Kenner, was once charged with one rely of capital murder within the taking pictures dying of Camereon Foster.

- Advertisement - Police say Kenner was once additionally booked into the Arlington City Jail on two warrants of annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon associated with a taking pictures in January that left two other people injured. He has been transferred to the Tarrant County prison.

Police say they consider Kenner and Foster have been attractive in high-risk drug job when the taking pictures took place.

Officers have been initially known as to the taking pictures at about 7:54 p.m., Feb. 23, within the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle.

- Advertisement - Police say they discovered the sufferer with a couple of gunshot wounds inside of a still-running SUV which perceived to have sponsored right into a parked automotive.

The case stays open, police say, and extra arrests are imaginable.

Other North Texas headlines:

- Advertisement -





tale via Source link