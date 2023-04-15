TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s GOP legislature

HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s House gave final passage Friday to a invoice banning the social media app TikTok from running within the state, a transfer that is certain to stand criminal demanding situations but in addition function a checking out floor for the TikTok-free America many nationwide lawmakers envision because of issues over attainable Chinese spying.

The state House voted 54-43 to cross the measure, which might make Montana the primary state with a complete ban at the app. It is going additional than prohibitions in position in just about part the states — together with Montana — and the U.S. federal authorities that limit TikTok on government-owned units.

The measure now is going to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declined to mention Friday if he plans to signal it into legislation. A remark equipped by spokesperson Brooke Metrione stated the governor “will carefully consider” all expenses the Legislature sends to his table.

Gianforte banned TikTok on state authorities units remaining yr, pronouncing on the time that the app posed a “significant risk” to delicate state knowledge.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter promised a criminal problem over the measure’s constitutionality, pronouncing the invoice’s supporters “have admitted that they have no feasible plan” to put into effect “this attempt to censor American voices.”

The corporate “will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” Oberwetter said.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform. Leaders at the FBI, the CIA and numerous lawmakers of both parties have raised such concerns but have not presented any evidence that it has happened.

Ban supporters point to two Chinese laws that compel companies in the country to cooperate with the government on state intelligence work. They also cite troubling episodes such as a disclosure by ByteDance in December that it fired four employees who accessed the IP addresses and other data of two journalists while attempting to uncover the source of a leaked report about the company.

Congress is considering legislation that does not single out TikTok specifically, but gives the Commerce Department the ability more broadly to restrict foreign threats on tech platforms. That bill is being backed by the White House, but it has received pushback from privacy advocates, right-wing commentators and others who say the language is too expansive.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, whose office drafted the legislation, said in a social media post Friday that the bill “is a critical step to ensuring we are protecting Montanans’ privacy,” even as he acknowledged that a court battle looms.

Montana’s ban would not take effect until January 2024 and would become void if Congress passes a national ban or if TikTok severs its connections with China.

TikTok has said it has a plan to protect U.S. user data.

Montana’s bill would prohibit downloads of TikTok in the state and would fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access or download the app. There would not be penalties for users.

The bill was introduced in February, just weeks after a Chinese spy balloon drifted over Montana, but had been drafted prior to that.

A representative from the tech trade group TechNet told Montana lawmakers that app stores do not have the ability to geofence apps on a state-by-state basis, so the Apple App Store and Google Play Store could not enforce the law.

Ashley Sutton, TechNet’s executive director for Washington state and the northwest, said Thursday that the “responsibility should be on an app to determine where it can operate, not an app store.”

Knudsen, the attorney general, has said that online gambling apps can be disabled in states that do not allow it, so the same should be possible for TikTok.

Hadero reported from New York.