Arlington ISD: Student falls into storm drain







ARLINGTON, Texas — A pupil used to be rescued after falling into a storm drain at an basic college Friday afternoon, in line with Arlington Independent School District officers.

The incident reportedly happened round 3:30 p.m. at Swift Elementary School at 1101 S. Fielder Road in Arlington, officers mentioned.

- Advertisement - Fire officers informed WFAA reporter Adriana De Alba that the 11-year-old woman used to be dressed in her grandmother’s apron for occupation day, when it fell down the storm drain after college. As she went right down to retrieve it, her frame were given caught, officers mentioned.

Arlington firefighters labored for over an hour to loose the scholar. Paramedics then took her to a neighborhood health facility to be looked at. At this time, there is not any phrase on her accidents or situation.





