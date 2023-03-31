DeSoto deputies search for run-away member of local gang

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla.– The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was once at a crux in a case relating to an annoyed attack with a firearm from a citizen.

“This is stuff you tend to see on movies, so when you hear that it’s happening in your very very own town, it’s just like it’s crazy,” one mom mentioned.

She sought after to stay nameless as a result of one suspect deputies are having a look for lives in her community.

Investigative efforts the use of social media led deputies to 2 suspects.

On March 30, DCSO carried out a search warrant at a house on Southeast Cedarwood Court in Arcadia.

At the house, deputies searched for two contributors of a local “youth gang,” Alejandro Dehijar, 16, and Jose Dehijar, 17.

Detectives discovered and arrested Alejandro. DCSO mentioned he’s charged with annoyed attack with a perilous weapon, illegal ownership of a firearm, and theft.

“They haven’t been living there that long, we’re talking maybe two weeks tops,” the lady mentioned. “During the time they have been living there, my children haven’t had the luxury to be outside. Because of that reason, if mommy doesn’t feel comfortable, then I’m not going to put them outside.”

She mentioned she’s happy that DCSO is cracking down on those criminals, however her anxiousness will most effective fade when Jose is stuck. 16-year-old Alejandro was once arrested all through a search warrant Thursday.

“Our crews were also searching for any additional evidence related to the incident,” DCSO mentioned in a press liberate.

Deputies say the kids are actively in a gang. You might take note they have been shot at in 2021.

DCSO is popping to the neighborhood because it continues to search for Jose.

The Dehijars have a legal historical past for fees together with housebreaking, robbery and illegal ownership of a firearm, in line with DCSO.

Sheriff James Potter mentioned it’s vital the general public stay their eyes open and document anything else suspicious. He additionally discussed their partnership with the Arcadia Police Department to stay the neighborhood a protected position.

“I’m a firm believer in working together, it’s like a force multiplier if you will. We’re able to pool our resources and keep the public safe. That’s the marshal’s mission and sheriff’s mission here in DeSoto county to keep everyone safe,” Sheriff James Potter mentioned.

Anyone with information on Jose’s whereabouts will have to touch DCSO at (863)-993-4700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800)-780-TIPS.