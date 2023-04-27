Are the Oklahoma Sooners ready for a move to SEC football?

Paul Finebaum’s fresh feedback relating to the Oklahoma Sooners have left some other people in Norman feeling confused. Finebaum expressed “deep concerns” for the Sooners’ trajectory, which has some scratching their heads.

The Sooners had a disappointing first yr underneath new head trainer Brent Venables. With a 6-7 document, they completed underneath .500 for the first time since 1998. It’s value bringing up that the lack of head trainer Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams in the similar low season had an affect on the group’s efficiency. Additionally, they’re getting ready for a move to the SEC in 2024.

Despite this, Oklahoma locals, together with "Locked On Sooners" hosts John Williams and Josh Helmer, disagree with Finebaum's feedback. Williams said that "the idea that this program is in dire straits just because Lincoln Riley left… is a false narrative." He believes that it is unfair to criticize the group after just one 6-7 season.

Oklahoma has skilled a vital quantity of roster attrition, particularly on the defensive facet, lately, maximum of which might have came about without reference to Riley’s departure. However, the Sooners are nonetheless a hit on the recruiting path, with a elegance that ranks fourth nationally at 247Sports and has 3 consensus five-star gamers.

Even although the Sooners had a sub .500 season, there may be nonetheless optimism in Norman relating to Venables and their move to the extremely aggressive SEC. Will they in finding rapid luck? Only time will inform.