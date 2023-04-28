‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado confirmed in Florida amid severe weather threat

A tornado caution is in impact for Kinard, Florida.

A big and “extremely dangerous” tornado used to be confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat throughout a lot of the state.

The tornado used to be situated 9 miles south of Greensboro at 4:09 p.m. ET, transferring northeast at 20 mph, in keeping with the National Weather Service.

- Advertisement - Tornado harm in Hosford, Fla., April 27, 2023. Garrett Harvey

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee stated “severe storms continue to progress east/southeast across the southeast Big Bend.”

- Advertisement -

A tornado caution has additionally been issued for Brevard County, on Florida’s japanese coast, till 8 p.m. ET.

A confirmed tornado used to be situated over Lynn Haven, close to Panama City at the Gulf Coast, in a while after 3 p.m. CT, the NWS stated.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for far of northern and japanese Florida, in addition to southeastern Georgia, via 10 p.m. Thursday.

- Advertisement - Storm in Southside Jacksonville, Fla., April 27, 2023. ChrisFLTornado/Twitter

More than 15 million individuals are beneath a severe weather threat Thursday, affecting spaces alongside the Gulf Coast, the east coast of Florida from Jacksonville to West Palm, some distance southern Texas and the Mid-South from Memphis to Tupelo, Mississippi.

In addition to the tornado threat, hail and destructive winds are imaginable.