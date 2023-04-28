‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado confirmed in Florida amid severe weather threat

A tornado caution is in impact for Kinard, Florida.
A big and “extremely dangerous” tornado used to be confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat throughout a lot of the state.
The tornado used to be situated 9 miles south of Greensboro at 4:09 p.m. ET, transferring northeast at 20 mph, in keeping with the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee stated “severe storms continue to progress east/southeast across the southeast Big Bend.”
A tornado caution has additionally been issued for Brevard County, on Florida’s japanese coast, till 8 p.m. ET.
A confirmed tornado used to be situated over Lynn Haven, close to Panama City at the Gulf Coast, in a while after 3 p.m. CT, the NWS stated.
Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for far of northern and japanese Florida, in addition to southeastern Georgia, via 10 p.m. Thursday.
More than 15 million individuals are beneath a severe weather threat Thursday, affecting spaces alongside the Gulf Coast, the east coast of Florida from Jacksonville to West Palm, some distance southern Texas and the Mid-South from Memphis to Tupelo, Mississippi.
In addition to the tornado threat, hail and destructive winds are imaginable.
