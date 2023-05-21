Anuradha Paudwal clarifies that her comments were against the remix of ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ and not Arijit Singh : Bollywood News

Anuradha Paudwal has been in the news for the closing couple of days for closely criticizing the pattern of remixes of outdated songs in new Bollywood motion pictures. In an interview with Indian Expressshe particularly spoke about the remix of her music ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ from Dayavanwhich used to be remixed in Hate Story 2expressed the type of unfavorable have an effect on it had on her.

Anuradha Paudwal clarifies that her comments were against the remix of ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ not Arijit Singh

Paudwal has now clarified that her comments were against the remix of the music not Arijt Singh in particularwho sung the remix in conjunction with Samira Koppikar. In a observation releasedthe veteran singer stated“I have always preferred the original song to a remix. Many people feel the same. My comment about ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ was about the remixnot the singer. Remixes should do justice to the original song. So many 90s songs are redone but they don’t do any justice to the original. We have also done tributes to music composers but they were done gracefully.”

She added“I would urge (the) respectable media not to sensationalise statements. Isn’t there enough in the world to talk about? If they mustlet them speak about the cause we have taken up of gifting sound to the underprivileged.”

Recalling her response to the remix of ‘Aaj Phir Tum Pe’ remixPaudwal had stated“That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan. That person told me it is a super-duper hit track sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it. I immediately switched to YouTube heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (Only then I found peace).”

