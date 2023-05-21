DeSantis Avoids Talk of Abortion Ban on the Trail

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida may no longer have requested for a friendlier venue to focus on the sweeping six-week abortion ban he signed ultimate month: an annual gala hosted by means of a deeply conservative Christian staff that welcomed him with a sustained status ovation and supplied a bagpiper in complete Highland regalia taking part in “Amazing Grace.”

But as a substitute of taking a victory lap on Saturday, Mr. DeSantis breezed thru his remarks on Florida’s abortion legislation, one of the maximum restrictive in the country. His rhetoric used to be a ways much less hovering than that of different audio system, together with person who when compared abortion to slavery, suggesting it used to be an evil that are meant to be completely eradicated.

“We believe that everybody counts, everybody is special, and our Heartbeat Protection Act shows that we say what we mean and we mean what we say,” stated Mr. DeSantis, regarding the legislation, which he used to be to begin with sluggish to again.