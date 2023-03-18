Antonio Conte lashes out at Tottenham board & ‘selfish’ players in stunning press conference

Tottenham head trainer Antonio Conte made explosive feedback concerning the mentality of the membership and his players in the wake of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.
Conte has been underneath expanding power in contemporary weeks, however Spurs have been main 3-1 in opposition to the Saints and seemed to be heading in opposition to a very powerful victory till conceding two times overdue on – together with a 97th minute equaliser from the penalty spot.
A visibly frustrated Spurs boss wasn’t shy about giving his true critiques afterwards, labelling players as ‘selfish’, accusing them of now not running as a group or even suggesting that Spurs are ‘used to’ many times underachieving underneath the present proprietor.
“In this moment, when we play a game, anything can happen. Usually, my teams show stability, not up and down, up and down,” he informed Sky Sports.
“We are losing the work that we did last season. I’m not talking about the tactical aspect, I’m talking about the spirit, about the sense of responsibility, about the heart that we put into the pitch. To lose these characteristics, from my experience, you can lose a game against a team from the Championship with a ‘half team’ like Sheffield United – I remember they played with younger players, not the first-team, and we lost and dropped out of the FA Cup.
“Today, against Southampton, we are winning 3-1 and my perception is everything can happen in every moment and to be scared of what happened.
READ NEXT
“The coach is responsible, the club is responsible…the players have to take their responsibility because what we have seen in the last few months, I don’t like. I’m not used to seeing these types of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don’t see a team.
“You can close one or two eyes, but it’s right to keep eyes open and tell the truth. We all have to take responsibility, not only the club for the transfer market, for the coach. Tottenham have had important coaches in the past, but the problem was always the same.
“If we start to think that the players take responsibility, it’s the right moment if you want to improve. Otherwise, I think for the rest of the season, we risk finishing outside Europe [qualification].”
Conte added in his post-match press conference: “They’re used to it right here. Don’t play for one thing vital. They do not need to play underneath power. They do not need to play underneath pressure.
“Tottenham’s tale is that this. two decades there may be the landlord they usually by no means received one thing. Why?
“Until now I attempt to conceal the location. But there are 10 video games to move. People assume we will be able to struggle? Fight for what? With this perspective, this spirit, this dedication. For 7th? Eighth position? I’m in point of fact dissatisfied.
“If they need to proceed in this fashion, they may be able to trade the chief, a large number of managers, however the scenario can’t trade. Believe me.“