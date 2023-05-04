Antonio Brown-owned arena football team mired in controversy following missed payments, suspensions

The National Arena League football team owned through Antonio Brown, the Albany Empire, has been embroiled in controversy, consistent with a record from the Albany Times Union. The team reportedly missed bills to avid gamers and coaches, and a few of its most sensible avid gamers had been suspended.

Although Brown at the beginning bought a 47.5% stake in the Empire on March 2, he has since claimed to possess all of the team. Regardless of his possession standing, the franchise has confronted important issues in fresh months, essentially the failure to pay avid gamers and coaches since April 21.

- Advertisement -

Players and team of workers in most cases obtain cost each Friday throughout the season, however they didn’t obtain their direct deposit on April 28. The team performed the Carolina Cobras on Sunday with out cost and suffered a 56-49 loss. Additionally, head trainer Damon Ware left the team on Monday because of the missed bills.

Alberony Denis, the Empire’s performing president, defined to the Times Union that the missed bills had been because of a payroll processor factor, stemming from former proprietor Mike Kwarta’s sale of his proportion of the team to Brown.

Amidst the payroll disputes, six of the team’s most sensible avid gamers had been suspended because of an altercation on a team bus in North Carolina. Darius Prince, Sam Castronova, Brandon Sesay, Melvin Hollis, Dwayne Hollis, and Nick Haag had been suspended, and so they had been denied room keys to their lodge rooms.

- Advertisement -

On Monday morning, the Albany police won a record of irritated harassment on the lodge and are proceeding their investigation.

The Empire’s present document is 1-2 via 3 video games, and with the lack of their head trainer and highest avid gamers, they face important demanding situations forward. Nonetheless, they play in opposition to the West Texas Warbirds on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.