NBA picks, best bets for Celtics-76ers Game 2: James Harden scores less, creates more; Jaylen Brown steps up

Now that we are within the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball making a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports can be offering day by day choices for the length of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make a minimum of one pick out for each and every recreation between now and the NBA Finals. All strains courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

- Advertisement -

Vegas continues to underestimate Boston’s protection. The level general line for Game 1 used to be 213.5, however the ultimate general used to be 236. Their sequence in opposition to the Hawks steadily went into the 240’s and 250’s. Although the Celtics were specializing in their offense in recent years, Al Horford’s age is beginning to display and Boston by no means reasonably is aware of which model of Robert Williams III or Marcus Smart they’re going to get on a given evening. Expect the issues to proceed to waft. The Pick: Over 216

The Celtics struggled in opposition to James Harden in Game 1, however their herbal inclination is to regulate their protection to show him into extra of a playmaker, even with Joel Embiid announcing it is a “possibility” he performs. Boston will need to make the opposite 76ers beat them, and Harden, one of the most NBA’s best passers, will ship. Expect his level general to dip, however his help general to upward push. With great odds on a double-double, we will flip a benefit right here. The Pick: Harden to earn a double-double (+172)

Jaylen Brown handiest took 10 photographs in Game 1, however he made 8 of them. The Celtics will make a aware effort to stay him engaged early on in Game 2 for a number of causes. Philadelphia’s perimeter protection is not very robust, and Brown’s velocity can assist them get to the rim and assault the 76ers in transition, the place they try defensively. It’s inexcusable for the crew’s second-best participant to take handiest 10 photographs. That can be rectified in Game 2. The Pick: Brown Over 24.5 Points