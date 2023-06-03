Amazon truck crash on 210 Freeway in Monrovia hospitalizes 2; packages possibly stolen 

Hundreds of packages had been scattered on and across the 210 Freeway in Monrovia after an Amazon semi-truck crashed into an aspect wall.

According to CHP, the crash took place round 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound aspect of the 210 Freeway at Myrtle Avenue.

The feminine motive force of the Amazon truck was once ejected into the carpool lane as a result of the crash, and the particles in the lanes brought about two different cars to collide into each and every different.

The truck motive force was once transported to a close-by clinic in important situation, with the opposite drivers’ stipulations unknown.

Video presentations the aspect wall of the highway demolished with masses of packages and big chunks of particles scattered down the hillside in opposition to properties on Evergreen Avenue.

Some citizens even attempted to scouse borrow the packages once they fell out of the truck and stale the highway, in line with the Monrovia Police Department.

A tow truck was once noticed improving one of the most packages, which might be transported to an area Amazon achievement heart.

The 210 Freeway was once closed for a number of hours following the crash however has now reopened. Caltrans crews had been noticed assessing the wear and tear on Saturday morning, however it’s unclear how lengthy it is going to take to totally restore the aspect wall.

