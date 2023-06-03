Tropical Storm Arlene: Latest Path and Updates

Tropical Storm Arlene shaped within the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, making it the primary named typhoon of the 2023 Atlantic storm season.

Arlene was once 165 miles west of Key West, Fla., on Saturday morning and was once shifting southeast towards Cuba at 9 miles consistent with hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. There had been no coastal watches or warnings in impact, the Hurricane Center mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The typhoon had sustained winds of about 40 m.p.h., with upper gusts and tropical-storm-force winds extending as much as 70 miles from the middle. But the typhoon was once anticipated to weaken over the following 24 hours and fritter away on Sunday. Still, parts of southern Florida may just see upward of five inches of rain thru this night.

Tropical disturbances that experience sustained winds of 39 m.p.h. earn a reputation. Once winds achieve 74 m.p.h., a typhoon turns into a storm, and at 111 m.p.h., it turns into a big storm.