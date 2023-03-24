Amarillo Police Department detectives investigating downtown bank robbery at Amarillo National Bank

- Advertisement -

(UPDATE: 3/23 at 6:46 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department file that an alleged suspect used to be arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center in reference to the sooner robbery.





APD detailed that Phillip Goss, 64, has been arrested and charged with “Robbery.”

Officials added that the Amarillo PD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Polie Department launched information referring to a bank robbery that reportedly took place at a downtown location of Amarillo National Bank.

According to a observation from the dep., officials have been despatched to a reported robbery round 4:13 p.m. Thursday at the primary department of Amarillo National Bank on SE 4th. Officials stated a person got here into the bank, “handed the teller a note” and left with “an undisclosed sum of money. Officials wired that no weapon used to be noticed within the incident.

Police stated that officials started looking out the realm and the person, unidentified by means of police, used to be positioned a couple of blocks away with the alleged bank bag in his ownership. Officials stated violent crime detectives are at the scene and police are proceeding to analyze the incident.