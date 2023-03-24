Philippe Petit walks a wire across the National Building Museum

Comment

Philippe Petit may well be immortal. It's the best rationalization for a way somebody may step onto a cable strung between the two towers of the World Trade Center — a plunge of one,350 ft — and no longer simply continue to exist the stroll, however change into it into a dance, an artwork. That was once in 1974. He was once 24 years previous then. He is 73 now and nonetheless doing it. But the plunge from the best of a 100-foot-long wire he strung across the nice corridor of the National Building Museum for a Thursday night time efficiency was once a mere 50 ft — nonetheless a doubtlessly deadly peak, however a some distance cry from the stunts of his formative years.

Distance and peak, then and now: None of these items subject in the breathtaking speedy a guy steps out onto a skinny wire. That second, the liminal area between forged and void, regardless of the walker’s age, is magical — however most likely particularly so when the walker is a septuagenarian.

"Yes, I am fearless," Petit mentioned previous this week in an interview with The Washington Post. "I'm not afraid of life. I'm not afraid of death."

It was once Petit’s first efficiency in Washington, above some 300 visitors at a $300-a-plate dinner to profit the museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Building Stories.” Attendees had been hustled thru their trout amandine entrees, as a result of cater waiters stood in a position to transparent each and every piece of glassware and cutlery off the desk when they had been executed, lest any individual by accident clink a fork and reason a deadly distraction. The candles on every desk had been extinguished. Guests had been required to stay seated.

And then Petit seemed on the ledge above, in a white coat with tails, taking a bow and greedy his balancing pole. To the song of a guitarist and a clarinetist, he took a step, after which any other. After a few extra, that you must really feel the crowd jointly unclench.

Because he was once having amusing available in the market. On his first cross, when he were given to the center of the wire, he reached into his pocket and threw a handful of glitter. On any other cross, he laid down on the wire and pretended to behavior the musicians, exclaiming "Yes!" when he popped again onto his ft. He was once a one-man circus: A tightrope walker, and a clown.

“I surrender to the pleasure of being on the wire,” mentioned Petit. “It’s, to me, the safest place on earth.”

But if the rush of wire strolling is the specter of coming near near demise, what occurs when that specter lurks in the some distance distance, past a chasm of weak point, arthritis, or most cancers? When your frame is your medium for making your artwork — and whilst you depend on that frame to do ordinary issues — how does a wire walker deal with growing older?

“My body’s becoming less supple, less strong, and all that, but my mind is becoming younger every day and my passion is not fading,” he mentioned. He believes that age has best enhanced his artwork.

“When I was 18 years old, I was arrogant, rebellious, and I had [something] to prove to the world. Well, at [nearly] 74 years old, I don’t have to prove anything,” he mentioned. “And at the same time, I am more in command of my art at my age than I was when I was an impetuous 18-year-old.”

Nevertheless: One of the tournament’s sponsors was once AARP — which, in fact, some nonetheless name through its former identify, the American Association of Retired Persons.

It seems, the guy who has walked hundreds of ft in the sky has all the time been involved in the town with a peak prohibit. Originally, Petit had was hoping to finish a stroll across the National Mall, with the Smithsonian Castle as considered one of its endpoints. But years in the past, when scouted it out, he noticed a image of the National Building Museum in a vacationer brochure, and changed into involved in the area, which has 75-foot columns, amongst the greatest in the international.

“I went in and it was closed. But that doesn’t stop me, you know. So I sneak in,” he mentioned. “I was grabbed by the security people, and they did a very good job and they threw me out.”

But he later proposed the stroll, and set about designing his rigging, which is held in position through a 660-pound metal beam on every facet, and was once licensed through the construction’s engineer.

There was once no additional subterfuge required, no climate to cope with, and a variety of time to arrange, which theoretically made Thursday’s stroll more uncomplicated than a few of his earlier stunts. Theoretically.

“There is no easy walk,” he mentioned. “Each time, it’s very demanding.”

Besides, it’s no longer essentially about the peak. Petit isn’t inspired through his friends who purpose to ascertain and spoil international information.

“All that, to me, is totally uninteresting,” he mentioned. “I am interested in the spirit of an art and what impact it has on other people.”

Though he as soon as held a Guinness World Record (absolute best tightrope stroll, broken in 2015 by Freddy Nock, who traversed a span of the Swiss alps), he despises the archive of esoteric achievements.

“Who cares if you juggle one more ball than your neighbor?” he mentioned. “Juggling is not the number of balls in the air. Juggling is the presence of the magic of juggling.”

But something can spoil that magic spell. When Petit is on a wire, the something he does no longer wish to see is a smartphone pointing up at him. Phones weren’t approved right through Thursday’s efficiency.

“I hate that. I think it’s a giant illness of our 21st or 22nd century — I don’t even know where we are, I am in the 18th century,” he mentioned. “You don’t observe, you don’t smell, you don’t hear.”

When Petit is on the wire, he observes, however he does no longer suppose. He appears down — it’s a fantasy that having a look down makes you lose your steadiness, he mentioned — and likewise round his outer edge. On the wire, Petit mentioned, his senses are “tenfold more alive.” Though he isn’t considering of anything else, he feels natural happiness. It doesn’t all the time go well with the efficiency, however, “Sometimes, I let myself smile.”

Part of growing older is considering one’s legacy, and that’s a sophisticated subject for Petit. One of his most lovely performances will without end be related with a tragedy that got here 30 years later, one for which he was once no longer provide. Americans all the time ask him about his time on the dual towers — an unlawful stroll for which he was once arrested, as documented in the 2008 Oscar successful movie “Man on Wire.”

“Frankly, I’m very tired to talk” about the World Trade Center, he mentioned. “It’s like going to Fellini and everybody talking to him about ‘8½.’ He had done 200 films, and some much better than ‘8½.’”

Aging additionally method accepting there are walks he’ll by no means be capable to do. Like one he had all the time was hoping to finish from the best of the Sydney Opera House across the harbor — “It would take millions and millions of dollars. I think it’s a dream that will remain a dream.”

A Grand Canyon stroll he were elevating price range for in earlier years has been scuttled, he mentioned. After 14 years of analysis and preparation, “That walk was stolen by a stuntman,” who used “exactly the spot I was dreaming of. So it’s a very sour story.” (He’s regarding Nik Wallenda, the different well-known identify in wirewalking, who finished that stroll in 2013.)

But Petit nonetheless goals of alternative walks — one on Easter Island between the Moai statues, most likely.

“One day when my body refuses to walk on the floor, I will not force it to try to walk on the wire,” he mentioned, “But that day is not soon.”

Before he completed his stroll on Thursday night time, Petit paused for an surprisingly very long time at the different facet of the wire. He seemed to be adjusting one thing together with his apparatus. The stress in the crowd started to construct. Was one thing mistaken? Was it unhealthy?

But a few moments later, he straightened again up and printed his balancing pole, which was once now affixed with a number of lit candles. The lighting dimmed. He paused to let the dinner visitors savor the great thing about the second. Once extra, he stepped again out into the void.