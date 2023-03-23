Alex Ovechkin beats Wayne Gretzky’s record with his 13th 40-goal season for Washington Capitals

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored his fortieth target of the season throughout the primary duration of Tuesday’s house sport in opposition to the Columbus Blue Jackets, changing into the primary participant in NHL historical past to post 13 40-goal seasons in his profession.

Ovechkin was once tied with Wayne Gretzky for the former mark of 12 40-goal campaigns and ahead of the sport, Ovechkin was once commemorated in a 20-minute on-ice rite for passing Gordie Howe for 2nd position at the all-time NHL targets checklist on Dec. 23.

Ovechkin, 37, skated in down the precise aspect and fired a shot on the some distance post. The target was once at the beginning credited to teammate Dylan Strome, whose stick looked as if it would redirect the puck into the online, but if a evaluation confirmed it was once in reality off Columbus defenseman Nick Blankenburg’s stick, an legit scoring trade gave Ovechkin the marker.

- Advertisement -

However, the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets stole the display with a surprising 7-6 extra time win over the Capitals.

Jack Roslovic took good thing about a T.J. Oshie turnover and scored his 2nd target of the evening 2:43 into extra time, giving the Blue Jackets (22-41-7, 51 issues) the win on an evening once they trailed 3-0 and 5-3.

Alex Ovechkin beat Wayne Gretzky’s record with his 13th 40-goal seaosn on Tuesday evening

Ovechkin was once mobbed via his Washington Capitals teammates after some other slice of historical past

‘Tonight was once special occasion for me, for the entire group, for enthusiasts. And, sadly, we misplaced,’ Ovechkin stated.

‘For 10 mins in the second one duration, we roughly stopped enjoying and gave them a possibility to come back again.’

Ovechkin’s circle of relatives joined him at the ice for his pre-game rite and he hugged his two kids, Sergei and Ilya, as he was once commemorated in entrance of 1000’s of Capitals supporters.

His Capitals teammates additionally participated within the celebrations and deputy NHL commissioner Bill Daly.

Since Ovechkin was once a rookie in 2005-06, no different NHL participant has collected greater than six 40-goal seasons.

That scoring tempo helps Ovechkin chase down without equal goal-scoring record held via Gretzky.

Tuesday’s tally was once the 820th of Ovechkin’s profession; he wishes simply 75 extra to move Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time targets record.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Capitals are 6th within the Metropolitan Division and are combating to make the playoffs. They go back to motion Thursday vs. Chicago Blackhawks.

Before the sport on Tuesday, Ovechkin was once commemorated for being the NHL’s 2nd easiest scorer

The 37-year-old had his kids readily available to participate within the 20-minute rite at the ice