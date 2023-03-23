Elegant Sushi Omakase In Frisco, Texas

“It comes down to preference,” says Executive Chef Leo Kekoa. “Some people like one way of sushi, and other people like another way.” When Chef Kekoa is serving omakase at Kinzo in Frisco, he’s observing his shoppers to ensure he’s serving dishes they prefer.

“If you are looking closely, you can feel what they like — and what they love,” he says. “It’s hard to explain.”

Kinzo opened in overdue 2022, bringing omakase — a multi-course meal determined by means of the chef — to Frisco’s border with Little Elm. For omakase, persons are paying for the chef’s enjoy — and the enjoy of consuming a multi-course meal decided on and ready for them.

Photo: shoko ashcraft | native profile

Chef Kekoa up to now labored at Nobu, however first reduce his enamel at an area sushi eating place whilst in highschool in his local Hawaii. But after leaving the eating place business and growing a reputation for himself within the tune industry, chopping hip-hop albums in South Korea and making tune in Japan, he go back to the place he were given his get started, sushi, following within the footsteps of his grandfather, an omakase chef.

Sushi is difficult. It was once no longer a very easy adventure. As Chef Kekoa issues out, some fish style higher sliced thicker and a few fish style higher sliced thinner; some fish pass smartly with salty rice, and a few pass smartly with scorching rice or room temperature rice. Every fish is other. But omakase isn’t best in regards to the fish at the plate, however in regards to the buyer sitting throughout from the chef.

“‘Omakase,’ meaning, how my grandpa taught me, is earning their trust so they leave it up to you,” says Chef Kekoa. “It’s not, leave me alone, and this is my style.”

“With every piece I serve, I learn how the customer eats,” continues Chef Kekoa. “That’s what I learned in Japan. There, it’s automatic. I think a lot of US restaurants skip that process of intimacy. The food might be the same but the way they serve it and the energy are different.”

