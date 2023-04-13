Alaska dog goes on 150-mile trek across sea ice

The Australian shepherd used to be lacking for roughly a month when he grew to become up 150 miles away in a the city on Alaska’s western coast.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 1-year-old Australian shepherd took an epic trek across 150 miles (241 kilometers) of frozen Bering Sea ice that incorporated being bitten via a seal or polar undergo earlier than he used to be safely returned to his house in Alaska.

Mandy Iworrigan, Nanuq's proprietor who lives in Gambell, Alaska, and her circle of relatives had been visiting Savoogna, some other St. Lawrence Island neighborhood within the Bering Strait, ultimate month when Nanuq disappeared with their different circle of relatives dog, Starlight, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Starlight grew to become up a couple of weeks later, however Nanuq, which means that polar undergo in Siberian Yupik, used to be nowhere to be discovered.

About a month after Nanuq disappeared, folks in Wales, 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Savoonga on Alaska’s western coast, started posting photos on-line of what they described as a misplaced dog.

"My dad texted me and said, 'There's a dog that looks like Nanuq in Wales,'" Iworrigan stated.

She reactivated her Facebook account to look if it could be her wandering hound.

“I was like, ‘No freakin’ way! That’s our dog! What is he doing in Wales?’” she stated.

The occasions of Nanuq's adventure will most probably all the time be a thriller.

“I have no idea why he ended up in Wales. Maybe the ice shifted while he was hunting,” Iworrigan stated. “I’m pretty sure he ate leftovers of seal or caught a seal. Probably birds, too. He eats our Native foods. He’s smart.”

She used airline issues to get her dog again to Gambell on a regional air service ultimate week, a constitution that used to be transporting athletes for the Bering Strait School District’s Native Youth Olympics match.

Iworrigan filmed the happy reunion when the airplane landed on the air strip in Savoonga, with each she and her daughter Brooklyn shrieking with pleasure.

My daughters dog is finally home from Wales! Posted by Mandy Iworrigan on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Except for a swollen leg, with huge chunk marks from an unidentified animal, Nanuq used to be in lovely excellent well being.