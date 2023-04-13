Several crime bills are close to passing the Florida legislature

Several bills aimed toward cracking down on “dangerous” crimes in Florida are anticipated to move the Republican-led state legislature in the coming weeks.

“What this week is about is measures that we’ll put in place to get tougher on gun violence and gun crime and those who commit those crimes,” mentioned Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), talking right through a press convention on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Renner says he expects a number of bills to move in the coming weeks that will crack down on sexual battery, violent crimes, gun robbery, human trafficking and extra. The common legislative consultation is anticipated to finish on May 5.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into regulation ultimate week a invoice that can permit other people to raise hid weapons and not using a allow in. Now, Renner says lawmakers will focal point on passing a invoice that will build up consequences for positive gun crimes, equivalent to repeat firearm robbery.

“That’s the place the focal point wishes to be,” Renner said. “That’s the place the overwhelming majority of gun crime on this state happens.”

- Advertisement -

Democrats opposed doing away with gun safety training and permitting requirements to carry a concealed weapon before the bill passed along party lines.

And House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) says she doesn’t believe the proposal to crack down on gun theft would offset Democrats’ concerns about gun violence increasing.

- Advertisement - Valerie Crowder / WFSU News House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) took questions from journalists right through a press convention excited by the funds on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“In states that pass permitless carry, gun violence goes up,” Driskell said. “I don’t think that the measures that were spoken about today do anything to help keep our law enforcement officers more safe.”

The invoice would additionally build up consequences for many who devote human trafficking with the use of a firearm.

Florida Rep. Sam Garrison (R-Orange Park) is sponsoring the measure, which has bipartisan beef up.

Another bipartisan measure that Garrison is sponsoring would save you individuals who’ve been charged with a spread of offenses — together with violent crimes, drug trafficking and possessing a gun as a felon — from being launched sooner than trial with out first showing sooner than a pass judgement on.

“What we’re saying here in Florida is that for dangerous crimes, you will see a judge,” Garrison. “A judge will put eyeballs on you. We’re not going to let administrative orders or algorithms determine who’s released from custody.”

Another crime-related invoice — HB 1297 — would make it a capital offense for somebody to sexually attack a kid underneath the age of 12 years outdated. The invoice is anticipated to get taken up in the House on Thursday. The Senate’s model of the invoice handed its ultimate committee this week.

“It serves to protect and deter the most heinous crime, that of sexual battery on a young child under the age of twelve, said state Rep. Jessica Baker (R-Jacksonville) who’s sponsoring the measure. “And there’s no place in a civilized society for those who would prey upon our children.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has dominated in opposition to permitting somebody to be sentenced to loss of life for any crime rather than homicide, together with sexually assaulting a kid.

House Speaker Paul Renner says state Republicans are hopeful the country’s easiest courtroom may see issues another way, now that it leans extra conservative.

“I’ve always believed, as the governor does, that that in certain circumstances deserves the death penalty. The court has decided otherwise in prior opinions, and they may take a different view now.”

Republicans are additionally making an allowance for a measure that will require a pass judgement on to suggest a loss of life sentence if 8 jurors agree, as an alternative of requiring unanimous consent.