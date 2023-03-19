Alabama early enrollee facing drug, weapon charges following traffic stop in Florida

Alabama freshman defensive again Tony Mitchell used to be arrested in Florida and charged with ownership of marijuana with the intent to promote and/or ship previous this week with the Crimson Tide out on spring destroy. Mitchell used to be riding a automotive with any other guy, Christopher Lewis, because the passenger when police detected the “odor of burnt marijuana” at a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 15, in line with the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell and Lewis have been taken into custody when a seek of the car produced a vital quantity of marijuana, a collection of scales, a loaded handgun and a big sum of money. Lewis used to be additionally charged with ownership of marijuana with the intent to promote and/or ship, in addition to wearing a hid firearm without a allow.

Alabama has now not but introduced remark at the charges because the staff stays out for spring destroy, however spring follow is scheduled to start Monday.

Mitchell used to be a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle popping out of Alabaster, Alabama. He is certainly one of 26 novices to the Crimson Tide roster to have enrolled in January with plans to take part in spring follow. 247Sports had Mitchell ranked because the No. 15 protection and No. 194 participant general in the 2023 recruiting elegance.