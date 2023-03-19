Jose Altuve injury update: Astros star hurts hand during USA vs. Venezuela in World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros All-Star 2nd baseman Jose Altuve injured his proper hand during Saturday evening’s World Baseball Classic recreation between USA vs. Venezuela. He was once hit by way of a pitch by way of Colorado Rockies nearer Daniel Bard and left the sport right away and in glaring ache. The Astros say they will announce an update on Altuve on Sunday.

“You don’t like it, but we don’t have any word yet. So you’re always trying not to think the worst,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told the Houston Chronicle. Here’s the injury:

Already one high-profile participant has been severely injured during the WBC: New York Mets nearer Edwin Díaz. He tore the patellar tendon in his proper knee during Puerto Rico’s birthday celebration following their win over the Dominican Republic. Díaz is predicted to leave out all of the season. That was once a fluke injury during a birthday celebration. Altuve was once harm during a standard baseball play.

It is going with out announcing shedding Altuve, who ranked 5th amongst all certified hitters with a .921 OPS in 2022, for any period of time could be a devastating blow for a protecting World Series champs, particularly since Yordan Alvarez is nursing a hand injury and has no longer but performed this spring. Utility males David Hensley and Mauricio Dubón are the most probably applicants to switch Altuve must he leave out time.

Altuve, who turns 33 in May, slashed .300/.387/.533 with 39 doubles and 28 house runs ultimate season. The Astros went 106-56 en path to the franchise’s 2nd World Series name, regardless that Altuve went 11 for 58 (.190) in the crew’s 13 postseason video games.