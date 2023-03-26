Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to release around Diwali 2023, says producer Shreyans Hirawat : Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his extremely awaited movie Bholaa. It is all set to arrive in cinemas in lower than a weekon ThursdayMarch 30there’s important buzz around it. Once the big-budget motion entertainer is outthe celebrity received’t have time to take a seat again chill out as he’ll be resuming the shoot for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz the day gone by spoke about it additionally shared attention-grabbing information about the movie’s release length.

Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to release around Diwali 2023says producer Shreyans Hirawat

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s first agenda came about in February 2023. As according to a document in Mid-daythe 2d agenda has commenced in Film CityGoregaon with Jimmy Sheirgill Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay Devgn the feminine lead Tabu are all set to sign up for the shoot from the primary week of April.

The document additionally quotes Shreyans Hirawat who said that the essential filming is expected to recover from by way of Mid-day. He additionally added that they plan to release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha around Diwali. The highly-awaited Tiger 3starring Salman Khan Katrina Kaifis already scheduled to hit displays at the Festival of Lights. It now stays to be observed if Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashes with Tiger 3 or does it release a couple of weeks ahead of or after Diwali.

Besides MumbaiNeeraj Pandey’s directorial can be shot in Lucknow in out of the country. The movie’s song is composed by way of Oscar successful song director M M Keeravani.

As according to experiencesAuron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a love tale that spans 19-20 yearsfrom 2002 to 2023. On thisShreyans Hirawat confessed that the movie is a romantic mystery despite the fact that it has actionit received’t be a “typical Neeraj Pandey film”.

CuriouslyTabu additionally options in Bholaa used to be additionally in Ajay Devgn’s earlier releaseDrishyam 2 (2022). Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will see each the actors teaming up for the 10th time.

