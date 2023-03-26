Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault, his spokesperson denies wrongdoing

Police stated Majors used to be arrested Saturday morning in Manhattan.

Actor Jonathan Majors used to be arrested Saturday morning in New York and charged with strangulation, harassment and attack, police stated.

New York City police stated officials answered to a 911 name in a while after 11:00 a.m. for an alleged home dispute at an condominium within the town’s Chelsea community.

- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old girl advised police she have been assaulted. Officers positioned Majors, 33, into custody with out incident, the NYPD stated.

The sufferer sustained minor accidents to her head and neck and used to be got rid of to a space medical institution in strong situation, in keeping with police.

In a remark to ABC News, a spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by way of the actor.

- Advertisement -

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the spokesperson stated.

Majors used to be nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his position in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” He maximum not too long ago seemed in “Creed III.”