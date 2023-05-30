After three brands, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra turns investor for Omni-channel ‘farm-to-fork’ start-up Kisankonnect : Bollywood News

A staunch believer in fitness good healthShilpa has been propagating the thought of a healthy body mind throughout. She has engaged actively in contributing through one of the most important elements of fitness‘Fresh food’.

- Advertisement -

After three manufacturersShilpa Shetty-Kundra turns investor for Omni-channel ‘farm-to-fork’ start-up Kisankonnect

Speaking at the partnershipShilpa stated ‘I believe in the idea of a fit healthy IndiaI personally practice promote this thought wherever possible. I love that the founders of Kisankonnect share the same passion towards this thought. Not only are they solving the problem of safe-to-eat foodbut they are also connecting thousands of farmers directly to the consumersresonating with my thoughts about promoting health in my countrywhere agriculture is one of the major occupations. Hence I’ve made up our minds to spouse with Kisankonnect who paintings on soil healthcrop well being have created an excellent tech-enabled provide chain. We do our each and every bit to give protection to the vitamin within the end result greens. Consumers can in spite of everything hint accept as true with their meals supply at the Kisankonnect App. Our ‘Farm Stores’ additionally hook up with customers. This is ‘Aapka Apna Farmers Market’ for this colourful India!’

Kisankonnect is likely one of the new-age companiesthat are looking to resolve the issues of creating an effective provide chain to ship the most up to date produce to customers within the shortest time. Vivek Nirmalfounder of homegrown Kisan-konnect stated‘We are very delighted to have Shilpa partnering in our journey of providing fresh nutritious produce to our customers. We had started as a farmer’s manufacturer corporate. Our built-in type proper from soil testingplant biologicals in accordance with ‘Regenerative Agricultural’ are serving to hundreds of our farmer participants to nurture an lively wholesome soil. Our distinctive type guarantees higher returns for smallholder farmers recent nutritious meals for the patron.”

- Advertisement -

Co-founder Nidhi Nirmal added‘We are proud to have the largest assortment in the FnV space service anywhere in Mumbai Pune within 4-6 hours of ordering. We have multiple slots from where the customers can choose for delivery or they can simply walk-in to our nearest ‘Farm Stores’.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in the Indian Police Force where she is the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe along with Sukhee recently announced Magnum-opus KD where she revealed the first look.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty invests Rs. 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame start-up WickedGud

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of job collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures best on Bollywood Hungama.