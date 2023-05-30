Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to report to prison for defrauding investors

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report to prison on Tuesday to start a greater than 11-year sentence for defrauding investors with false claims about her corporate’s blood-testing generation.

Holmes, who used to be sentenced remaining fall, has failed in more than one requests to extend her incarceration as she awaits a ruling on an attraction.

The watershed second on Tuesday follows a felony saga that became the previous billionaire entrepreneur, who swore her startup may run loads of assessments on a unmarried drop of blood, into an emblem of extra and deception in Silicon Valley.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Holmes speaks about Theranos’ imaginative and prescient at their headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., July 3, 2014. MediaNews Group by way of Getty Images

A federal pass judgement on previous this month ordered Holmes to report to prison after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied her request to stay unfastened pending an attraction.

- Advertisement -

Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the trial of Holmes, allowed her a brief postponement of the beginning of her sentence to May 30 as she made ultimate preparations, together with kid care for her two babies.

Holmes will report to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The minimal safety facility homes different white collar criminals, together with truth TV megastar Jen Shah, from the solid of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the previous romantic spouse of Holmes and president of the now defunct blood trying out corporate, started his just about 13-year sentence at a prison in San Pedro, California, remaining month. Balwani, who used to be 2d in command to Holmes at Theranos, used to be convicted of fraud and conspiracy in December.

- Advertisement -

In denying a prior try to extend Holmes’ prison sentence, Davila mentioned she had failed to carry a “‘substantial question of law or fact’ that is ‘likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial on all counts.'”

Earlier this month, Holmes and Balwani have been ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to those that suffered harm from the corporate’s fraud.

In this Oct. 17, 2022 record photograph Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal courtroom in San Jose, Calif. Jeff Chiu/AP, FILE

Davila known as on them to pay $125 million of that sum to media titan Rupert Murdoch, an investor in Theranos. Other sufferers within the case incorporated the circle of relatives of former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and the Walton circle of relatives, the founders of Walmart. Walgreens and Safeway, which had additionally struck multimillion buck offers with Holmes to make use of Theranos’ generation, have been additionally incorporated in a set of entities designated as sufferers deserving of restitution.

In November, Holmes used to be sentenced to 135 months, or 11 1/4 years, in prison.

Holmes used to be convicted in January on 4 counts of investor fraud and conspiracy whilst on the helm of Theranos.

The verdict adopted a four-month trial that detailed Holmes’ trajectory from a Stanford University dropout in 2003 to a celebrity industry chief at the quilt of Fortune mag little greater than a decade later.

But in October 2015, a bombshell Wall Street Journal report came out, detailing the turmoil inside of Theranos. As Holmes and her corporate have been hit with reputable scrutiny, her fortune briefly dwindled. Less than a 12 months later, Forbes downgraded its overview of Holmes’ internet price from $4.5 billion to $0.

Facing fees of big fraud from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Holmes agreed to forfeit keep watch over of Theranos in 2018.

ABC News’ Miles Cohen contributed to this report.