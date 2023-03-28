After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star : Bollywood News

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been repeatedly within the headlines ever since she marked her Hollywood debut again in 2015 with an ABC seriestitled Quantico. Recentlyin an explosive interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair KnowledgeablePriyanka unfolded on going through opposition within the Hindi movie business as folks stopped casting her within the moviesforcing her to ultimately pass to the West. Reacting to the samedirector Vivek Agnihotri has praised the actress for changing into a “real-life” star.

After Kangana RanautVivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about Bollywood; calls her “real-life” star

Vivek Agnihotrion Tuesdaytweeted“When big bullies bullysome kneel downsome surrendersome give up leavesome take drugsfew have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bulliesvery very few quit make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars,” whilst sharing an editorial written about the similar.

For the unversedPeeCee shared that she was once being “cornered” in Bollywood additionally had “beef” with folks within the business. She asserted“I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the worldnot crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs cliques of people. It would require grovelling I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Besides VivekKangana Ranaut additionally heaped praises on Priyanka’s interview said that filmmaker Karan Johar “banned” her within the Hindi movie business accused him of “harassing vulnerable outsiders”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of ruining Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ occupation after the latter unfolded about shifting clear of Bollywood

