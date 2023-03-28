Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Arlington residents asked to limit water during pipeline switch

By accuratenewsinfo
ARLINGTON, Texas — The City of Arlington is telling locals to limit their water use, when imaginable, as the town water division addresses a pipeline issue.

Officials say they the pipeline has been bringing water from the Cedar Creek Reservoir to its John F. Kubala Water Treatment Plant. 

While maintenance are being made, the Tarrant Regional Water District is switching Arlington to a special water supply. 

Residents and companies are being asked to handiest use water when it is advisable. City officers indexed the next suggestions:

During the switch, residents might understand a transformation in water force for approximately 4 hours. Officials say the water in Arlington’s distribution device will probably be sufficient to meet present wishes so long as residents don’t building up their utilization.

