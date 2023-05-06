After Drew Barrymore drops out as host, MTV Awards show won’t be “live event”

In gentle of Drew Barrymore’s fresh determination to withdraw from website hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in harmony with the placing Hollywood writers, organizers have introduced that the show will not be a “live event”. The announcement adopted the Writer’s Guild of America’s revelation that it deliberate to wood out of doors the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the place the development used to be at the start scheduled to happen. In a commentary to CBS News, Bruce Gillmer, president of skill and programming for Paramount Global, alleviated issues mentioning that the brand new structure will nonetheless permit for an exhilarating evening stuffed with coveted moments as the show honors the movement image icons that experience graced tv and movie during the last yr. The show will air at 8 pm Eastern time on MTV, however it’s unclear whether or not it’ll nonetheless happen on the Barker Hangar.

There are recently no additional main points at the new show structure following the announcement, even supposing organizers in the past published that they’d already canceled the purple carpet and pre-show superstar interviews. MTV is owned via Paramount Global, which additionally owns CBS News. Additionally, Drew Barrymore introduced that she used to be taking flight from website hosting tasks to show toughen for the greater than 11,000 individuals of the WGA who went on strike this week, their first strike in 16 years. This follows the teams’ failure to barter a brand new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, successfully halting manufacturing on more than one displays, together with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The strike, which is rooted in numerous key problems, together with residuals from streaming displays, staffing ranges in writers’ rooms, and the position of synthetic intelligence in movie and tv scripts, has considerably impacted the leisure business as a complete.

Drew Barrymore has said that she intends to go back as the host of the show in 2024.