Robert Saleh addresses reports that Aaron Rodgers had wish list before joining Jets: ‘It’s a silly narrative’





The New York Jets made some important acquisitions within the offseason, together with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, Rodgers isn’t the one former Packers participant to enroll in the Jets forward of the 2023 season. The workforce has additionally added vast receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, quarterback Tim Boyle, and offensive lineman Billy Turner, who all performed with Rodgers before.

Reports recommend that Rodgers had a “wish list” of avid gamers he sought after the Jets to obtain before joining the workforce. Jets head trainer Robert Saleh addressed those reports and brushed aside them as “silly.” He defined that it is not uncommon observe for brand new training personnel to herald avid gamers they’re accustomed to to boost up the set up of a program.

Saleh cited different examples of avid gamers bringing their former teammates, comparable to Laken Tomlinson and Tevin Coleman, who got here in with Saleh. He even discussed Tom Brady, who went to Tampa and bought Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, avid gamers he has performed with before.

- Advertisement -

Saleh emphasised that whilst Rodgers’ familiarity with probably the most added avid gamers could also be a bonus, the workforce will nonetheless make a selection avid gamers who’re the most efficient have compatibility for New York. He additionally praised the qualities of the previous Packers avid gamers, comparable to their revel in, abilities, and love of the sport.

The Jets’ offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, has additionally labored with Rodgers before because the Packers’ OC in 2019-2021. Saleh believes that Hackett’s desire for a few of his former Packers avid gamers additionally contributed to their acquisition by means of the Jets.

Saleh concluded by means of pronouncing that the most efficient 53 avid gamers will make it to the workforce, and the most efficient 11 will play when it is time to snap the ball. While the Jets are eager about having former Packers avid gamers on board, they continue to be excited about profitable video games and attaining their targets.

- Advertisement -

This content material comprises HTML tags, comparable to require.config and the map and shim attributes, that are very important for correct web page capability and integration with different platforms.



