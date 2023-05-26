Affordable rental units planned for Dallas’ landmark Cabana Hotel site

A landmark Dallas resort, the Cabana Hotel, might quickly turn into inexpensive residences, in line with the consumer of the valuables. The resort, positioned on Stemmons Freeway close to the downtown house, was once gutted over 3 years in the past for a renovation, however plans to revive the development by no means got here to fruition. Now, a brand new developer has bought the 10-story development with the purpose of renovating it into inexpensive rental units.

Developer Sycamore Strategies’ Zachary Krochtengel introduced initial plans for the undertaking to Dallas’ Urban Design Peer Review Panel. Their plan comprises doing away with a part of an present parking storage, including new building, and opening up the bottom of the resort on Slocum Street to create higher pedestrian connections. They may also keep the development’s signature ornamental concrete external displays.

The pool deck of the Cabana Hotel faces downtown and Victory Park. (Steve Brown)

To finance the undertaking, Sycamore Strategies hopes to protected historical tax credit and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. The corporate has earlier revel in in developing inexpensive rental communities, together with Cypress Creek at Forest Lane in Dallas’ Lake Highland house. The Cabana Hotel was once inbuilt 1962 by means of Las Vegas hotelier Jay Sarno, who additionally constructed Caesar’s Palace and hosted a large number of celebrities throughout its time because the Cabana Motor Hotel. The development closed within the Nineteen Seventies and was once later transformed right into a minimum-security county prison. The county offered the development in 2017 to the Centurion American Development Group, which planned to revive the development as a resort in a $100 million undertaking.

However, plans had been stalled because of allowing delays and the COVID-19 pandemic. Davidson Bogel Real Estate was once employed to hunt patrons for the development. With the proposed transformation into inexpensive residences, the Cabana Hotel is ready to turn into one of the vital final massive vacant structures within the downtown Dallas are that experience now not been repurposed or changed with more moderen constructions.

The access of the Cabana Hotel going through downtown has been demolished and able to revive. (Steve Brown)