Georgia House committee to debate cyber security | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A Georgia House committee will quickly debate cyber security improvements for state companies.

“Cyber security is a complex and constantly-evolving challenge, and it’s crucial that we have a strong cyber security framework in place to protect our citizens and our businesses,” Rep. Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville, mentioned in a press release. “Fostering an environment for Georgia to become a leader in this field has been a priority of mine since I first decided to pursue public office, and I am honored to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to study the state’s cyber security needs.”

Georgia regional commissions see unemployment charges drop

All of Georgia’s regional commissions reported drops in unemployment charges in April.

“With Georgia’s economy continuing to soar, the state unemployment rates remain steady,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson mentioned in a press release.

“When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market,” Thompson added. “As we approach the summer months, we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state.”

Feds ship $1.2 million for Thomasville infrastructure upgrades

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, each D-Georgia, introduced $1.2 million in federal tax cash for infrastructure upgrades in Thomasville, a transfer officers mentioned will offer protection to households and companies from flooding.

According to officers, stormwater infiltrates the town’s wastewater device — inflicting water to overflow.

The lawmakers mentioned the challenge goals to change the device’s mechanics, pipes and construction and assist the town put in force the primary section of the device’s wastewater grasp plan, which addresses structural demanding situations exacerbated through Hurricane Michael in 2018.