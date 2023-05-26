Advocates want to connect NY households with utility help

New York lawmakers and advocates for ratepayers are calling for law that might create a gadget of “benefits matching” met to connect households within the state with help paying their utility expenses.

The proposal, subsidized by means of state Sen. Kevin Parker and Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, is aimed toward robotically enrolling eligible households in utilities’ power help methods.

AARP New York and the Public Utility Law Project level to knowledge appearing 1.1 million households within the state don’t seem to be receiving advantages to help with utility invoice bills regardless of being eligible. All advised, 1.2 million households are in the back of on their utility expenses, owing a blended $1.7 billion.

The law comes as households also are suffering with the wider have an effect on of emerging inflation, affecting fuel, groceries and different must haves.

“Rising utility costs are creating hardship for families across our state,” Solages stated. “Many of these same families receive public assistance but do not receive home energy assistance simply because they did not fill out additional paperwork. By leveraging technology and shared data, this bill will ensure that low-income individuals are automatically enrolled in HEAP, which will save countless New Yorkers money on utility bills.”

New Yorkers who obtain reinforce below the federal Home Energy Assistance Program are robotically enrolled of their utility’s help program. But low-income utility consumers now not enrolled in this system should accomplish that on their very own.

“This is a straightforward fix that would help over a million low-income New York households pay their utility bills,” stated AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “There’s really no good reason not to pass this bill, especially since New York City is already successfully conducting this sensible benefits matching. Ultimately, the State should apply this concept to more benefits programs. Enacting the Parker-Solages bill into law would be a great first step.”