Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reveal nicknames for each other

Longtime buddies and Netflix movie `Murder Mystery 2` costars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have printed nicknames for each other!Ahead of the discharge of the impending Netflix sequel, the actors introduced out the nicknames in a joint interview. They are “Anaburger” and “Sandalman”, when Aniston requested Sandler, in regards to the “best part of being my onscreen partner” once they costar in combination, reported People, a US-based media corporate.

“Well, you certainly have a way about making life fun on the set. You`re caring,” Sandler advised the actress. “You care about how I`m doing. If I`m enjoying my life. If I`m healthy. You do things to make my beard smell better.”

“When we do kissing scenes, you wait to go into the other room to scream `what the hell was that?` ” Sandler jokingly added. “And that`s it, that`s all I got for you, Anaburger.”

“Alright, Sandalman,” Aniston spoke back as they endured with the section. The pair first costarred in Just Go With It (2011) prior to reuniting for Netflix`s unique `Murder Mystery` (2019) and each returned for the impending sequel `Murder Mystery 2`.

According to an legitimate synopsis, the movie is about 4 years after the primary and follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who “are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they`re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.”

`Murder Mystery 2` will get started streaming on Netflix from March 31.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston slams claims she broke up with spouse as she “wouldn`t give him a kid”

