Texas House tentatively passes bill eliminating sales tax from diapers, period products

AUSTIN — The Texas House on Tuesday tentatively handed a bill that repeals the state sales tax on diapers, period products, child wipes and different an identical fabrics.

After a voice vote, House Bill 300, by means of Austin Democratic Rep. Donna Howard, now awaits a last vote at the House flooring prior to it could actually head to the Senate.

- Advertisement -

Howard has attempted for more than one periods to go an identical law however the expenses have by no means handed. The bill has bipartisan strengthen with a number of Republican authors and coauthors.

The bill gets rid of the 6¼-cent sales tax from plenty of products, which supporters stated would assist low-income households who may no longer have more money to spare.

From the House flooring, Howard stated the bill were “years in the making.”

- Advertisement -

“This bill provides an opportunity to help Texas families at every stage of life,” stated Howard, a 17-year House member who heads the Texas Women’s Health Caucus.

There used to be no debate at the bill, a marvel for the reason that an identical law has confronted hurdles within the Republican-led Legislature in earlier periods. In contemporary months, a number of most sensible Republicans have expressed strengthen for this law. House Speaker Dade Phelan additionally made the bill one among his priorities this consultation.

Related: Texas lawmakers of rival events seal deal on diaper-tax spoil by means of social media

Phelan has stated supporting moms and youngsters is one among his priorities for the House.

- Advertisement -

Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Sen. Joan Huffman, who heads the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, voiced “strong support” for eliminating native and state sales taxes on products akin to pads and tampons.

Holly McDaniel, govt director of the Austin Diaper Bank, a member of the Texas Coalition of Diaper Banks, stated the bill supplies “major relief” for Texas households.

“Removing the sales tax on diapers will help ensure that parents have access to an adequate supply of clean diapers, which can help improve the health and well-being of children and their caregivers,” McDaniel stated in a written observation.

In the U.S., one in 3 households combat to offer blank diapers to their small children, in step with the National Diaper Bank Network.

The bill isn’t best restricted to diapers and period products. It additionally would exempt maternity clothes and breast pump products, which is able to value households and folks loads of greenbacks, even prior to sales tax is factored in.

Related: Funds serving to Texans get admission to abortions resume help following courtroom ruling

On the House flooring, Howard stated a circle of relatives buying a month’s price of diapers and child wipes, every week’s price of menstrual pads, a couple of nursing bras, maternity garments and a breast pump may spend $350 prior to taxes. Sales tax provides an extra $28.72.

“It represents a couple of days of food, a package of diapers, a tank of gas to get to work, or a portion of any other expenses they may have,” she stated. “This is just one example of hard-working Texas families trying to make ends meet living paycheck to paycheck.”

If the bill passes the House, it’s unclear if it could go the Senate. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has no longer made the bill a concern this consultation.