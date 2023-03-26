Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York After Domestic Dispute, Police Say

The actor Jonathan Majors used to be arrested on Saturday in Manhattan and charged with attack and harassment after what the police in New York described as a “domestic dispute.”
Mr. Majors, 33, used to be taken into custody with out incident, the government stated. The sufferer, described most effective as a 30-year-old lady, used to be taken to a medical institution after struggling what the police stated have been minor accidents to her head and neck.
In a remark despatched through Carrie Gordon, a consultant for Mr. Majors, and attributed to Priya Chaudhry, Mr. Majors’s attorney, Ms. Chaudhry wrote that Mr. Majors used to be the “victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” that the girl had recanted the accusation and that video proof and witnesses supported his account.
“Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the remark stated.
The New York Police Department stated that officials spoke back to a 911 name from an condominium close to West twenty second Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea simply after 11 a.m. Investigators made up our minds that the actor had transform concerned in a home dispute with a girl who informed them that she were assaulted.
The police on Sunday didn’t straight away reply to a request for a remark concerning the attorney’s remark. The police didn’t supply any further information concerning the episode.
On Sunday, a spokesman for the Manhattan district legal professional’s administrative center stated Mr. Majors were arraigned on a criticism that integrated a number of misdemeanor fees, akin to attack and annoyed harassment.
A pass judgement on on Saturday evening granted a restricted order of coverage and ordered that Mr. Majors be launched on his personal recognizance. His subsequent court docket look is scheduled for May 8.
Mr. Majors is a emerging big name in Hollywood, who has delivered a string of performances that experience marked him out as a possible Oscar contender. He co-stars in “Creed III,” which used to be launched this month, and starred in “Magazine Dreams,” handing over a efficiency that garnered buzz on the Sundance Film Festival. He could also be rising as a big personality in Disney’s Marvel franchise.