Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York After Domestic Dispute, Police Say

The actor Jonathan Majors used to be arrested on Saturday in Manhattan and charged with attack and harassment after what the police in New York described as a “domestic dispute.”

Mr. Majors, 33, used to be taken into custody with out incident, the government stated. The sufferer, described most effective as a 30-year-old lady, used to be taken to a medical institution after struggling what the police stated have been minor accidents to her head and neck.

In a remark despatched through Carrie Gordon, a consultant for Mr. Majors, and attributed to Priya Chaudhry, Mr. Majors’s attorney, Ms. Chaudhry wrote that Mr. Majors used to be the “victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” that the girl had recanted the accusation and that video proof and witnesses supported his account.

“Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” the remark stated.

The New York Police Department stated that officials spoke back to a 911 name from an condominium close to West twenty second Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea simply after 11 a.m. Investigators made up our minds that the actor had transform concerned in a home dispute with a girl who informed them that she were assaulted.