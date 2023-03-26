Jacksonville police officer in critical condition after shooting Sunday morning

Police tape cordons off the realm the place Jacksonville police are staging following the shooting of an officer Sunday morning at the town’s Westside.

A Jacksonville police officer suffered critical accidents after being shot Sunday morning in an incident at the town’s Westside.

As of 9:30 a.m., police have been operating to “peacefully resolve the situation and take the suspect into custody,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated by means of Twitter.

The incident is unfolding in the realm of Morse and Ridgeview avenues. Shortly prior to midday, the Sheriff’s Office lifted a morning-long “shelter in place” request for citizens however proceed to mention folks will have to keep away from the realm. It remains to be an energetic crime scene, in line with the Sheriff’s Office.

Just prior to 8 a.m., JSO notified the general public of the officer’s shooting. Other main points surrounding the shooting weren’t right away to be had.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry, additionally by means of tweet, stated he’s tracking the placement and asks citizens to stay the wounded officer in their prayers.

This is a growing tale. Check again with Jacksonville.com for extra information as it’s launched.

This article firstly seemed on Florida Times-Union: Jackonville police officer shot, suffers critical injuries, JSO says