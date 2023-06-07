Abbott issues severe weather disaster declaration for northwest Texas flooding | Texas

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on June 6 for the Texas Panhandle, High Plains, and South Plains regions impacted by severe storms and flooding that began on May 27.

The storms continue to affect homes, businesses and the agriculture industry throughout the region, according to a June 6 news release. Counties in the declaration include Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Deaf Smith, Garza, Hale, Lamb, Lynn, Potter, Randall, Parmer, and Roberts counties.

In the declaration, Abbott stated the storms and flooding “are causing widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life.”

Abbott encouraged all Texans affected by the storms to report damages through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool. Through the iSTAT damage survey, state and local officials can determine if the state meets the requirements for additional federal assistance.

“As flood waters recede, those damage assessments will continue, and determinations will be made about the eligibility of various forms of federal disaster assistance for impacted residents,” according to the news release.

More counties may be added to the declaration as damage surveys are completed.

Roadway travel is discouraged in affected areas. Texans are encouraged to visit DriveTexas.org to check travel conditions before driving.

“As directed by the governor, additional state agencies continue to support requests for assistance from local officials,” according to the news release. “Texas Division of Emergency Management recovery personnel remain engaged in the impacted communities alongside local officials to support the region’s recovery from this storm damage.”

Abbott said he is thankful to all state and local emergency response personnel who continue to help these communities during this time.