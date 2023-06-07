Ex-Florida State football player acquitted in fatal shooting

Former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph sits in a court docket looking forward to the jury to ship its verdict in his homicide trial, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. The jury acquitted Rudolph of all fees in a fatal shooting in 2021. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post by the use of AP, Pool)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida jury agreed Wednesday {that a} former Florida State player acted in self-defense when he fatally shot one guy and injured every other a number of hours after he scuffled together with his female friend.

Travis Rudolph, 27, used to be discovered now not accountable of 1 rely of first-degree homicide and 3 counts of tried homicide by means of a Palm Beach County jury, the Palm Beach Post reported. The 12-member panel additionally selected to not convict Rudolph on lesser offenses, together with second-degree homicide and manslaughter.

Rudolph used to be first arrested in April 2021 after 4 males went to his house a number of hours after he fought together with his female friend, investigators stated. At some level, Rudolph armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fireplace on them as they drove away, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques and wounding Tyler Robinson.

Rudolph testified that the boys have been armed and shooting again at him. Investigators stated they by no means discovered proof of the fleeing males returning fireplace.

Rudolph used to be Florida State’s main receiver in 2015 and 2016. He left the staff early to go into the NFL draft in 2017. He in the end signed with the New York Giants after which the Miami Dolphins. He additionally hung out with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. The staff launched him after his arrest.

He received nationwide consideration in 2016 when a video of him consuming lunch with an autistic scholar throughout a staff consult with at a Tallahassee heart college went viral. Rudolph’s father died a 12 months later after a gun by accident discharged at a West Palm Beach strip membership.