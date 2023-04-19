Aayush Sharma starrer AS04 gets titled as Ruslaan : Bollywood News

Upcoming masala motion entertainer starring Aayush SharmaJagapathi BabuSushrii Mishrawhich was once previous being referred to AS04has after all were given its name. The movie has been titled Ruslaan. Along with the name announcementthe makers additionally unveiled a brand new movement poster of the movie.

Aayush Sharma starrer AS04 gets titled as Ruslaan

The the masala motion entertainer is these days in post-production. While now not a lot has been printed concerning the filmwe pay attention that it’s going to have numerous stylised motion with Aayush’s persona that includes an unequalled swag. After revealing the primary glimpse within the movie with a brief teaser previous ultimate 12 months on Aayush Sharma’s birthdaythe actor has printed the identify of the movie after wrapping up its shoot.

Before unveiling the movement posterAayush Sharma took to his social media ultimate evening to proportion a video hinting on the large expose of the name. The movement poster unfolds the artful svelte glance of the actor in as Ruslaanalong with drawing consideration to the 2 maximum vital sides of his persona’s lifestyles which might be guitar weapons.

Produced through KK Radhamohanunder the banner of Srisathyasai ArtsRuslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead with Sushrii Mishraa making her large debut. South superstar Jagapathi Babu Chak De India reputation Vidya Malavade can also be observed in pivotal roles within the movie. Directed through Katyayan Shivpurithe movie is slated for liberate in 2023.

