Mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, leaves four people dead, ‘multitude’ hurt





Alabama law enforcement officials are urging people to come forward with information about a deadly shooting that took place during a 16-year old’s birthday party, killing four people and injuring 28 others. The shooting occurred at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville on Saturday night. Among the victims was a high school senior, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, who had committed to playing for Jacksonville State University. Dowdell had been celebrating his sister’s 16th birthday when the shooting took place. Law enforcement officials have not released the names of those killed or any information about suspects or motives. Pastors and community leaders in Dadeville are offering prayers and support to those affected. Counseling will be available for students at Tallapoosa County schools on Monday, according to the school district superintendent. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to enact measures to prevent gun violence.



