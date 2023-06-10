Aaron Rodgers speaks on Jets progress: ‘The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in awhile’





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags The New York Jets wrapped up OTAs on Friday, and with the crew having known as off obligatory minicamp, the gamers will have a pleasant little ruin right here in the month of June. It used to be a curious choice making an allowance for the indisputable fact that the Jets are enforcing a brand new offense with a brand new quarterback, however Aaron Rodgers advised newshounds that the gamers liked the choice. “I like where we’re at,” Rodgers stated. “And I appreciate — as every player does — that Rob (Saleh) cut the last week. You know we have the first preseason game that everybody loves with the Hall of Fame Game. Which means we come back a week early. So giving us some more time out of the building I think is really important for guys to at least take a week to vacation, to clear their head before they get back into their schedule of offseason training.”Rodgers stated he is headed again to the West Coast to proceed his coaching, however that he is loved settling in together with his new crew. From what he is observed to this point, he is excited about what the Jets can also be in 2023.”The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in awhile,” stated Rodgers. “It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing.” One explanation why Rodgers is worked up is as a result of he has a brand new No. 1 wideout in reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. The Ohio State product led all first-year receivers with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, and Rodgers stated he delivers a “wow” second at least one time each and every observe.”I love Garrett,” stated Rodgers. “I mean awesome, awesome young kid. The whole world in front of him. He’s got all the talent and ability. You need your best players to be the best people on your team. He’s definitely one of them. Love spending time with him, love just watching him.”Perhaps certainly one of the extra attention-grabbing feedback Rodgers made Friday had to do together with his backup, Zach Wilson. Rodgers stated the former No. 2 general pick out hasn’t made his lifestyles “hell” like he promised to previous this offseason, however that he is been “a joy to work with.” What used to be notable used to be that Rodgers stated aside from profitable video games for the Jets, his process is to ensure Wilson is able to take over sooner or later. “He’s been in my hip pocket learning,” stated Rodgers. “Ton of questions in the locker room, in the meeting room, after hours. And I love that, because I feel like that’s a big part of my role here is to not just play at a super high level for this team and help us win, but to make sure he’s ready when his time comes and I really enjoy that opportunity.”Rodgers, via all accounts, has been very hands-on with the Jets’ set up. He’s administered pop quizzes to his new teammates or even attended an offensive line assembly to move over calls and cadences. New offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett stated the offense remains to be some distance clear of the place they need to be, however Rodgers disagrees. He smiled at newshounds, calling Hackett’s feedback “coach talk.””As opposed to what Hack said — and I love Hack –I think we’re exactly where we need to be right now.” 