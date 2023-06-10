2023 Canadian Open leaderboard, scores: Carl Yuan leads with Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners in mix after Round 2

Some famous person energy surged towards the highest of the leaderboard on Friday on the RBC Canadian Open as Rory McIlroy shot a 67 to get throughout the best 12, Tyrrell Hatton shot an 8-under 64 for the spherical of the day and Canadian Corey Conners stayed sizzling with a 69 to stay inside of one. Still, all 3 path Carl Yuan on the best after he shot his personal 67 and leads at 9 beneath going into the weekend.

Let’s check out that lead and what to anticipate over the following 36 holes.

The chief

T1. Carl Yuan (-9)

You could be asking, “Who is Carl Yuan?” You would no longer be by myself. The Korn Ferry Tour graduate has no longer been just right thus far this season with his simplest best 25 coming on the Sony Open in January and no best 50s at the resume since then. He’s been superior over the primary two days in Canada, regardless that, and in reality leads the sphere in strokes received from tee to inexperienced, simply forward of Conners.

Can he grasp directly to the lead? The playing markets say no, and so does Data Golf, which supplies him only a 6% probability of successful the golfing match. If he did someway win from out in entrance, it will be a existence and career-changing victory.

Other contenders

T2. Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Aaron Rai, C.T. Pan (-8)

T6. Brendon Todd, Chesson Hadley, Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Jonathan Byrd (-7)

T12. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, S.H. Kim, Mark Hubbard, Nate Lashley (-6)



McIlroy is, oddly, the two-time protecting champion right here. He received it again in 2019 after which defended remaining 12 months after the match was once no longer performed in 2021 and 2022. He these days leads the sphere in hanging, which most often approach a victory is on deck. The key for him will probably be hitting higher approaches and hanging himself in a greater place to attain over the following two days. He’s these days 88th on way photographs. Still, Rory being in the mix is a win for this match and clearly builds self belief for the U.S. Open subsequent week.

“I think winning the tournament the last couple of times helps,” McIlroy mentioned. (*2*)

2023 Canadian Open up to date odds and selections

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

Tyrrell Hatton: 18/5

Corey Conners: 11/2

Rory McIlroy: 11/2

Aaron Rai: 12-1

Justin Rose: 12-1

C.T. Pan: 16-1

Carl Yuan: 16-1

All eyes are patently on Conners to peer if he can do one thing that hasn’t been performed in over 60 years with a Canadian taking his nationwide open. He’s been super from tee to inexperienced to this point and is a great guess right here, even with the added force of looking to win in Canada.

“Very placid, down to earth, even keeled sort of guy,” McIlroy mentioned of Conners. “I don’t think if he gets into contention this weekend, I don’t think the moment’s really going to get to him all that much. He’s obviously playing well. He had a great chance at Oak Hill. He’s been a really good player on Tour now for the last sort of three years.”

The different quantity I really like? Rose at 12-1. He’s No. 8 from tee to inexperienced and taking part in such terrific golfing with a T9 on the PGA Championship and a T12 on the Charles Schwab Challenge. The odds there are proper to guess on him to probably make a transfer over the following 36.

