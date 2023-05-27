A Southwest pilot had to crawl into the cockpit window after the flight deck door was locked – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Getting locked out of anything else isn’t amusing, whether or not it’s your home, automotive, or perhaps a industrial airliner. That’s precisely what came about to a Southwest Airlines pilot when a buyer unintentionally locked the flight deck door. As a outcome, the pilot had to crawl via a cockpit window to regain get right of entry to, in accordance to the airline.

Passenger Matt Rexroad witnessed the incident and advised CNN that he was making ready to board a flight from San Diego to Sacramento when he noticed the pilot crawling via a window. “During the boarding process, while other Customers and Flight Attendants were onboard, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft,” the airline defined in a commentary to CNN. “One of our Pilots unlocked the door from a Flight Deck window, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

Rexroad took footage of the incident and posted them to Twitter. “It is amazing that this pilot went above and beyond to get this flight out. We only left 8 minutes late. Impressive effort by Southwest Airlines,” he mentioned.

In reaction, Southwest Airlines wrote on Twitter, “Well that is definitely something you don’t see every day.”

