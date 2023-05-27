Casa Bonita: Sneak peek inside the Colorado restaurant







For the first time in over 3 years, certainly one of America’s maximum liked Mexican eating places, Casa Bonita, is ready to reopen with a remodeled menu and renovated decor. The iconic restaurant, well-known for being featured in the hit tv display “South Park,” has passed through over $12 million in renovations since “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker bought it for $3.1 million in September 2021.

Located in Lakewood, Colorado, Casa Bonita is famend for its elaborate inside, cliff divers, and sopapillas. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant has been closed since March 2020. Stone, Parker, and new Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez introduced in December that the restaurant can be reopening in May, however the actual date has but to be disclosed.

Despite the in depth renovations, the focal point of Casa Bonita’s revamp is to “change nothing, improve everything.” The restaurant has eradicated two cashier stations and changed them with 8 price tag home windows, permitting consumers to pay for admission and order meals one after the other, streamlining the procedure to forestall lengthy strains.

While the meals continues to be served cafeteria-style, the space the place trays are disbursed now gives a view of the kitchen, the place workforce cook dinner recent tortillas and prep elements. Additionally, the restaurant has passed through in depth adjustments to make it extra ADA compliant, with railings and elevators offering better accessibility for visitors. The restaurant’s signature sopapillas are nonetheless to be had and limitless.

What’s on Casa Bonita’s menu?

The new menu options enchiladas, carnitas, adobo rooster, picadillo, calabacitas, camarones, Casa Bonita mole, and taco salad.

Casa Bonita has put in billboards on West Colfax Avenue in Denver mentioning itself “The Greatest Restaurant in the World,” and ultimate arrangements are underway for the restaurant’s extremely expected reopening. Fans of Casa Bonita can join the restaurant’s electronic mail record to obtain the newest updates on our reopening at CasaBonitaDenver.com/electronic mail.

While looking ahead to the restaurant to reopen, take a look at extra of 9NEWS’ Casa Bonita content material and join their e-newsletter to obtain curated news and updates.